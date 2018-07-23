Regions Bank Names Leroy Abrahams Head of Community Affairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Regions Bank today announced it has appointed Leroy Abrahams Head of Community Affairs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005061/en/

Leroy Abrahams, Executive Vice President and Head of Community Affairs, Regions Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Community Affairs is a new department that brings together the Regions Financial Corporation Foundation with the company’s Community Relations, Community Development, Philanthropy, and Corporate Social Responsibility areas to further strengthen the bank’s community support efforts. Abrahams will report to Keith Herron, head of Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement.

“Leroy’s passion for helping others, his experience engaging with community partners at the grassroots level and a reputation for thoughtful leadership make him an outstanding choice to lead Regions’ expanded Community Affairs efforts,” said John Turner, Regions President and CEO. “Under Leroy’s leadership, Regions will build upon existing programs that benefit communities and broaden the reach of our foundation.”

Regions has a long tradition of supporting communities through volunteer service, nonprofit partnerships, and philanthropy. In December 2017, Regions further invested in its capacity to provide financial support for deserving community programs by contributing $40 million to the Regions Financial Corporation Foundation.

As Regions builds upon its legacy of community support, the company has identified three priorities to guide its community investment efforts and philanthropy going forward:

Economic and Community Development Education and Workforce Readiness Financial Wellness

By focusing on these priorities, Regions will help foster an environment of inclusive prosperity and create shared value for customers, communities, associates, and shareholders.

“As a financial services company, Regions has a unique opportunity to promote economic and financial health throughout the communities we serve,” said Abrahams. “By investing our expertise, our volunteer time and our financial resources in programs that are making a meaningful difference, we can help improve the quality of life and strengthen our communities as a whole.”

Leroy Abrahams Biographical Information:

Abrahams is Executive Vice President and Head of Community Affairs. Prior to this, Abrahams served as Area President in North Central Alabama. He joined Regions in 2013 as head of Strategic and Corporate Planning. His previous experience includes serving with SunTrust Bank as President and CEO of the company’s Hampton Roads region in Virginia. In addition, he held roles as the retail banking executive and central group retail line of business leader. Before joining SunTrust, Abrahams was a consumer banking manager in eastern Tennessee for Regions. Abrahams graduated from Texas Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance.

Throughout his career, Abrahams has been active in serving and supporting nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life in various communities. Abrahams currently serves on the Operation HOPE Southeastern Board, as well as the boards of the Alabama Workforce Council, the Woodlawn Foundation, the Birmingham Business Alliance, the AG Gaston Boys & Girls Clubs, the Eyesight Foundation of Birmingham and The World Games 2021.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $125 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005061/en/

CONTACT: Regions Bank

Evelyn Mitchell, 205-264-4551

Regions News Online:regions.doingmoretoday.com

Regions News on Twitter:@RegionsNews

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ALABAMA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FOUNDATION

SOURCE: Regions Financial Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/23/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/23/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005061/en