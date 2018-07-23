TRIGO Deepens its Expansion into the USA by Acquiring Lumbee Enterprises

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--TRIGO has acquired 100% of the capital of Lumbee Enterprises based in Greer, SC. This acquisition allows TRIGO to deepen its expansion into the USA within the automotive industry. Lumbee began providing supply chain and logistics services over 25 years ago and it’s TRIGO’s intent to leverage Lumbee’s proven expertise to further expand its business. Lumbee is best known for its expertise in Quality Manufacturing, Sorting, Inspection and Sub-Assembly Operations, specializing in providing best-in-class inspection and rework services to keep OEM assembly lines running seamlessly and without interruption.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005040/en/

Co-founded by Colby Griffin in 2001, LUMBEE Enterprises of South Carolina has focused on providing quality management services to shorten supply chain interruptions through the innovative use of technology and processes. “ This acquisition is a great opportunity for Lumbee customers and employees to continue this quest with TRIGO as our partner ”, said Mr. Griffin who will continue to stay involved as a shareholder.

With an impressive list of customers, technology-driven processes and highly skilled workforce, the acquisition of Lumbee by TRIGO Group is highly anticipated. TRIGO’s acquisition strategy aims at expanding its geographic reach and service portfolio to provide world class solutions which address its customers supply chain challenges. This is the first acquisition for TRIGO in 2018 and the fifth one since private equity ARDIAN began backing TRIGO in 2016.

“ I am happy to welcome a new team of talented professionals into TRIGO. Lumbee’s superior attention to customer satisfaction, its proven capabilities and superior technological advancements, coupled with its entrepreneurial culture, are a perfect fit for TRIGO and are certain to provide long-term benefits for our customers ”, said Matthieu Rambaud, – CEO, TRIGO Group. Since their investment in Lumbee in 2008, Kevin Coughlin, Managing Partner of Coughlin Capital went further to say that TRIGO’s development strategy further supports the continued growth of LUMBEE by strengthening its position in the future and providing added benefits to their customers and employees. Coughlin Capital will also stay involved as a shareholder of the combined group.

About Lumbee

With over 25 years leading the manufacturing sorting, inspection, and subassembly operations industry, Lumbee has a proven record of providing unrivaled value and best-in-class services. We inspect or rework more than 20 million parts a year for numerous OEMs and their suppliers.

http://www.lumbeena.com

About TRIGO Group

Founded in 1997, TRIGO is a multinational company providing operational Quality Management solutions for the manufacturing sector, especially within the automotive and aerospace industries. With a team of several thousand professionals present in 20+ countries across 4 continents, TRIGO offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality assurance services ranging from inspection to expert auditing, consulting and training.

For more information, please visit www.trigo-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005040/en/

CONTACT: TRIGO Group

Mercédesz TRUM

Group Marketing Director, +36304858353

mercedesz.trum@trigo-group.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA FRANCE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT AEROSPACE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: TRIGO

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/23/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/23/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005040/en