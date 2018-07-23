YouCam Makeup Celebrates 10.8 Billion Virtual Lipstick Try-Ons in Honor of National Lipstick Day

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Pucker up! In honor of #NationalLipstickDay, Perfect Corp., takes a closer look at global user lipstick preferences within the award-winning YouCam Makeup app and releases exclusive top trending lipstick styles for you to experience virtually. With over 10.8 billion lipstick try-ons in 2017, YouCam solidifies its position as the go-to destination for beauty discovery and experimentation and reveals major lipstick trends around the world. With over 22 million daily lipstick try-ons, YouCam has become an integral part of the consumer beauty journey giving makeup lovers a fun and convenient way to test hundreds of lipsticks (and complete beauty looks) in seconds.

In celebration of National Lipstick Day, we took a deep dive into the lipstick preferences of our users to reveal the next big lipstick trends and created three exclusive styles for users to experience for themselves.

Power Ranking. A look at the top five Pantone lip colors of the year, with classic pinks and reds holding their position at the top of the charts. #1 Fandango Pink, #2 Carmine , #3 Deep Pink, #4 Amaranth #5 Cerise Matte-r of Fact. A matte finish continues to dominate as the favorite lipstick finish across the globe making up nearly 50% of all lipstick try-ons. The exception: Japan. Japanese user data shows 50% preferred a sheer lipstick finish, as compared to only 18% choosing matte. East Coast VS West Coast. A closer look at lipstick preferences made by users in New York City and Los Angeles revealed that east coast beauties favored pink lip colors while west coast beauties opted for reds. Suspected cause: the flood of pinky-nude lips that debuted on spring fashion runways during New York Fashion Week 2018. Love & Lipstick. With over 10.8 BILLION global lipstick try-ons in 2017 alone—and nearly 500 million recorded in the US—it is clear that lipstick is a beauty statement here to stay. Heck, there are over 22 million lipstick try-ons EVERY DAY around the globe!

If there’s ever been a time to pucker up and play with your lip color the time is now. Celebrate this makeup staple and experiment with hundreds of lipstick styles for yourself by downloading the YouCam Makeup app and experience real time virtual makeovers with a tap.

For more information on consumer preferences and future beauty trends, please contact the YouCam Makeup team, and visit the editorial site Beauty Circle to see daily trending content.

All data is sourced from the YouCam Apps database and a panel of Beauty Circle users.

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 600 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

