Defense Attorney Thanks Prosecutors for Reaffirming Zain Jaffer Did Not Commit Sexual Misconduct

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Patrick Clancy, attorney for Zain Jaffer, co-founder and former CEO of video ad company Vungle, today thanked Stephen M. Wagstaffe, District Attorney for the County of San Mateo, for going out of his way to clarify that Mr. Jaffer is completely innocent of any form of sexual misconduct.

Mr. Jaffer was arrested in October 2017 after an altercation with family members caused by a dangerous reaction to doctor-prescribed medication. In July, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office dismissed all charges against Mr. Jaffer, a move that could open the door to Mr. Jaffer’s return to Vungle.

In a new statement published in the San Francisco Chronicle, Mr. Wagstaffe said: "We do not believe that there was any sexual conduct by Mr. Jaffer that evening and for this reason we dismissed the sexual abuse charges. The physical injury charges were separately dismissed because we believe that the injuries were the result of Mr. Jaffer being in a state of unconsciousness caused by prescription medication."

Mr. Clancy praised the District Attorney’s office for clarifying the facts and making it clear that Mr. Jaffer is completely innocent of any sexual assault charge.

“Mr. Jaffer did not do anything whatsoever that could be considered sexual. He suffered an adverse reaction to medication and in the process injured some family members. It was accidental and could have happened to anyone,” Mr. Clancy said, “Thankfully, the District Attorney and his staff reviewed all the evidence and made the right decision.”

“The sexual assault charges were dismissed because they never happened. It was only the physical injuries to his family that were dismissed because of Mr. Jaffer being in a state of unconsciousness. Unconsciousness can range anywhere from sleep walking to an epileptic fit. The person has no control over his actions, no awareness of his actions, and no intent to do any of his actions. He is unconscious.”

The San Mateo Daily Journal said Mr. Wagstaffe praised his prosecutors for “examining the case and recognizing it was not supported by the facts.” The D.A. told the Palo Alto Daily Post that they “avoided the possibility that Mr. Jaffer would be wrongfully convicted.”

Mr. Clancy said: “This should put an end to the spread of misinformation and gossip that has prevented Mr. Jaffer from returning to his role at Vungle, the start-up he founded.”

