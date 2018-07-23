Anthem, Inc., Samsung and American Well Partner to Provide Consumers Access to Telehealth Services

INDIANAPOLIS & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Anthem, Inc., (NYSE: ANTM) Samsung Electronics America, Inc., and American Well® announced today that consumers with an Anthem affiliated health plan and the updated Samsung Health app on their Samsung Galaxy device can now access LiveHealth Online within Samsung Health. The “Experts” service in Samsung Health connects consumers with U.S. based, board-certified health care providers for a wide variety of non-emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Anthem’s partnership with Samsung and American Well is one way we are investing in innovation and digital capabilities that will advance access to healthcare for consumers across the country,” said Peter D. Haytaian, Executive Vice President and President, Commercial and Specialty Business Division, Anthem. “At Anthem, we are leveraging the power of technology, challenging the status quo and collaborating with leaders across industries, to create a simpler, more affordable, and accessible healthcare system. The healthcare needs of consumers are incredibly dynamic, and technology will continue to be the gateway to enable consumers broader choice of care to improve their health and wellbeing.”

LiveHealth Online, which is powered by American Well’s technology, gives consumers the ability to “Ask an Expert,” and consult a care provider through video chat. These board-certified health care providers can address non-emergency medical needs such as colds, coughs, flu and allergies. During the visit, the care provider can provide a diagnosis, and submit a prescription. Through the Samsung Health service, consumers can even consult with health experts in a number of different subspecialties, including nutrition and dermatology. With this latest update consumers will also have access to additional services offered exclusively on the Samsung Health app—like fitness training, maternity advice, sleep tracking, and other health-related offerings.

“Our goal with Samsung Health’s ‘Experts’ service is to provide users with ubiquitous access to leading healthcare providers and insurers quickly and cost effectively, right from the palm of their hands,” said Nana Murugesan, Vice President & General Manager, Services & New Business at Samsung Electronics America. “When we launched Experts just one year ago, our users were mostly using the service for everyday illnesses like the colds and coughs. Now our users are increasingly using the service for more advanced telehealth treatments such as the flu, high blood pressure and insomnia, as we expand our relationships with leaders in the healthcare industry. We are pleased to work with Anthem and welcome the LiveHealth Online service into the fold with American Well for Samsung Health.”

Consumers can access LiveHealth Online by opening the Samsung Health service on their Galaxy device, and selecting the “Experts” tab to connect with a care provider. They will be asked to enroll in Samsung Health’s “Ask An Expert” feature with their Samsung account and then prompted to select their health plan to view coverage for the services they receive, if applicable.

“The new offering connects a world class consumer engagement platform with an incredibly thoughtful, trusted and comprehensive clinical service,” said Ido Schoenberg, MD, Chairman and CEO at American Well. “It is designed to create a streamlined patient experience without compromising on care quality, choice, affordability and convenience. We are delighted to support Anthem and Samsung in their groundbreaking effort to remove the remaining barriers to the ubiquitous utilization of digital care services.”

