Parma gets 5-point penalty, Calaio banned 2 years

ROME (AP) — Parma has retained its Serie A status but will start the new season with a five-point deduction, while forward Emanuele Calaio has been banned for two years for what the Italian football federation deemed to be attempted match-fixing.

Calaio was also fined 20,000 euros ($23,000) on Monday after sending suspect text messages to an opposing player prior to the final match of the Serie B season in May, with Parma needing to beat Spezia to secure automatic promotion.

Calaio sent four messages on WhatsApp to Spezia defender Filippo De Col, encouraging him not to try too hard and said the same to his teammate Claudio Terzi.

The last message said he was joking and Calaio insists that was all it was.

Parma won 2-0 to finish in second place and return to top flight just three years after being declared bankrupt.

It became the first Italian club to earn three successive promotions, in what was seen as a fairytale rise back to the top.

The club announced it will appeal.