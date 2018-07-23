LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market sizing engagement for a drilling rig manufacturer. A drilling rig manufacturer wanted to assess the potential for their products across various geographies as well as gain insights into the segmentation strategies by technology, customer type, and end-use application.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “Companies in the oil and gas industry are facing major challenges in terms of globalization and connectivity.”

The oil and gas industry is a global powerhouse and is considered to be the biggest sector in the world with respect to dollar value. Today, a company need not be a multi-national corporation to have overseas operations and locations, which is especially relevant in the oil and gas industry. There has been a change in the flow of products and goods, aggrandized customer base and expanded sales teams, due to globalization. Therefore, it has become crucial to building a technology platform for customers, internal users, and partners to access operations from anywhere in the world, at any time.

The market research engagement presented by Infiniti helped the client to gain vital information on the target market’s segments. Also, it helped to develop a robust business plan and identify the most relevant market segments.

This market sizing engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market sizing engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

