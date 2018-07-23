Arsenal arrives in Singapore for 2018 International Champions Cup

SINGAPORE(Taiwan News)- The 2018 International Champions Cup will kick off in Singapore this week as Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain arrives in Singapore for the tournament on 26, 28 and 30 July.

Arsenal was the first team to arrive in Singapore earlier this morning. Petr Cech and Hector Ballerin share their thoughts on Arsenal’s participation in the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore before they touch down in Singapore saying, “The trip to Singapore will definitely be an opportunity for us to work together in a good environment. With the new signings and young players, I think that's the advantage of also having a new head coach,” says Ballerin of new manager Unai Emery. “He's someone that's open to every single player to see what everyone can bring to the table and then make the decisions after, especially young players have a massive chance to prove themselves while players have been at the World Cup or players that are still on holiday.”

Petr Cech also mentioned that the premier league club is looking forward to their time in Singapore. He said,“From experience, I know the facilities will be great, the fans will be amazing, and we are playing two high-quality matches. So this is why everyone at Arsenal is looking forward to coming to Singapore.”

The Arsenal team full squad for the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore is as follows:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech (GK), Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny,Matteo Guendouzi , Rob Holding, Alex Iwobi, Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette, Bernd Leno (GK), Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Emiliano Martinez (GK), Konstantinos Mavropanos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos , Lucas Perez, Aaron Ramsey, Emile Smith Rowe, and Joe Willock.

Arsenal will play Atlético de Madrid on 26 July at the National Stadium. They will then take on Paris Saint-Germain on 28 July. Atlético de Madrid will meet Paris Saint-Germain on 30 July, closing the Singapore leg of the global tournament. Other football-related activities will also be open to the public include playing foosball, themed nights hosted by La Liga and Paris Saint-Germain, and visiting and taking photos at Club Houses featuring club memorabilia by Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.