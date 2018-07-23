AP PHOTOS: Fans at the Tour de France show up in every color

Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 231 kilometers (143.5 miles) with start in Fou
A spectator in a bunny costume waits for the pack of riders to pass during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181 kilometers (112
Spectators wait for the riders to pass on a cobblestone section of the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156.5 kilometers (97.2 mile
Spectators turn their backs to passing riders to wave to the helicopter with the live TV feed during the eight stage of the Tour de France cycling rac
Two men dressed as French comics characters Asterix and Obelix line the road during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 ki
A spectator waits for the riders to pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.5 kilometers (67.4 miles) with start in
Spectators wait for the pack to pass during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (124.9 miles) with start in Noirmou
A woman proposes a toast as she waits for the riders to take the start of the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometers (1
A cycling fan waits on the side of the road for riders to pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.5 kilometers (67.
Spectators wait road-side for the pack to pass during the eight stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181 kilometers (112.5 miles) with start
A vehicle of the sponsor's parade passes a spectator waiting for riders to pass during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time
Spectators cheer as they wait for the riders to pass during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.5 kilometers (113.4 miles) wi
Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 195 kilometers (121 miles) with start in La Bau
Spectators wait for the pack to pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156.5 kilometers (97.2 miles) with start in Arras
A cycling fan waves the French flag during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 158.8 kilometers (98.7 miles) with start in Annecy
Fans wait for the riders to pass during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 158.8 kilometers (98.7 miles) with start in Annecy and
Fans wait in the French Alps for the riders too pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.5 kilometers (67.4 miles) w
Fans wait for the riders to pass during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 188 kilometers (116.8 miles) with start in Saint-
Fans set off flares as the group of leaders passes during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with
Fervent fans line the road during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Mau
Fans lining the road look up at helicopters passing overhead during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169.5 kilometers (105
CARCASSONNE, France (AP) — Superhero costumes, bunny outfits, shirtless.
Tour de France spectators come in every color.
Few major sports events allow fans to get as close to athletes as the Tour does and many spectators use the opportunity to make a road-side statement. Others calmly look on while enjoying a picnic or some local wine and cheese.
Tour organizers estimate that 10 to 12 million spectators line the route each year.
The Tour doesn't charge any admission fees or require spectators to purchase tickets. Followers can simply show up anywhere they like along the route.
This year's race — the 105th edition of the Tour — began in the Vendee region along the Atlantic coast on July 7 and will conclude in Paris next Sunday.
Here's a gallery of Associated Press photos focusing on the fans.
