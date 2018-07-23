Traffic control planned for Tainan Summer Music Festival in Jiangjun on July 28

TAIPE (Taiwan News)—Traffic control will be put in place from noon on July 28 around Jiangjun Fishing Port, where annual Tainan Summer Music Festival will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a post on the event’s Facebook page on Monday (July 23).

Tainan City Government said in a press release last week that this year’s music festival will feature bands and had invited last year’s band competition champion The Bad King Five, runner-up The Arc, southern rock band Mixer, indigenous Latin rap band Boxing, and Funk band Cosmospeople to perform in the concert.

The city government said it welcomes all music fans to come to Jiangjun Fishing Port to listen to the music, enjoy local seafood specialties, and stroll around a cultural and creative fair.

According to the Facebook post, a local delicacy fair and food trucks will begin serving foods at the concert site at 3 p.m. on July 28. A local restaurant even offers a deluxe dinner set for 10 people for NT$4,000.

As crowds and heavy traffic are expected around the concert site, depending on real-time traffic conditions, flexible traffic control measures will be implemented for Route 25-1 (between Provincial Highway No. 61 and Jiangjun Fishing Port) and the roads near Jiangjun Fishing Port and Mashagou Coastal Recreation Area, the post said.

(photo courtesy of Tainan Tourism Bureau)