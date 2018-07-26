TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Kaohsiung City Government is going to hold a multicultural exchange day on August 19 to celebrate Indonesia’s Independence Day which falls on August 17.

The event is going to be held at Luzhu New Immigrant, Women, and Family Service Center in Kaohsiung and will be mainly focusing on the cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Indonesia. Moreover, there will be some games, dance performances, traditional costume shows, and last but not least, introduction to Indonesian cuisine.

Besides, children's drawing classes are offered during the summer vacation at the same location. The children of the new immigrants and locals starting from kindergarten to third year of elementary school are all welcome to apply for the classes. There will be Chinese and English picture book reading sessions, story props making, and also music classes in August. The exhibition of the kids' creations will take place on August 10 and 11.

The classes and activities are funded by the National Immigration Agency of the Ministry of the Interior, the Social Affairs Bureau of the Kaohsiung City Government, and the Kaohsiung City Public Welfare Lottery Surplus Foundation.