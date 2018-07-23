Columbia Property Trust Adds David Cheikin as Senior Vice President in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) has named David Cheikin Senior Vice President – Strategic Real Estate Initiatives. Based in Columbia’s New York office, Cheikin will provide operational leadership for Columbia’s national real estate portfolio, with direct oversight of its properties in New York, Washington D.C., and Boston. He will also serve on Columbia’s Investment Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005084/en/

Columbia Property Trust has appointed David Cheikin as Sr. Vice President - Strategic Real Estate Initiatives. Photo: Christina Lilly Photography.

Cheikin spent the past 16 years with Brookfield Properties, serving most recently as Executive Vice President and head of its New York and Boston regions. In that role, Cheikin oversaw the performance of that company’s 25 million-square-foot commercial office portfolio in those regions.

“We are extremely pleased to have Dave join Columbia,” said Nelson Mills, Chief Executive Officer. “He has a strong track record of leadership and strategic planning, with a particular emphasis on managing significant operational initiatives in New York City, our largest market. He is joining a team that has demonstrated its ability to serve tenants, operate effectively, and create value. We are confident that Dave’s talents and leadership will substantially enhance those capabilities.”

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to uncertainty and risks. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. See Item 1A in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, for a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005084/en/

CONTACT: Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

Media Contact:

Bud Perrone, 212-843-8068

bperrone@rubenstein.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Stover, 404-465-2227

IR@columbia.reit

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: REIT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Columbia Property Trust, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/23/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 07/23/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005084/en