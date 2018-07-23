WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating 81 years by giving fans two awesome ways to celebrate. For one day only on Friday, July 27, doughnut lovers can purchase one dozen of the classic Original Glazed® Doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops across the United States and Canada.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Celebrates Birthday with Special Release ‘Glazed Confetti Doughnut’ and $1 Original Glazed® Doughnut Dozens with Purchase of any Dozen on July 27. The new Glazed Confetti Doughnut is available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2 at participating shops, while supplies last. (Photo: Business Wire)

Additionally, for the first time ever, Krispy Kreme is adding an extra sprinkle of fun to its birthday celebration with a special release of the new Glazed Confetti Doughnut, available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2 at participating shops, while supplies last.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” said Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed® Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed® Doughnut, creating a whole new experience.”

The special release Glazed Confetti Doughnut is a modern Krispy Kreme take on the nostalgic fan-favorite birthday cake flavor. This festive doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

Show us how you're celebrating Krispy Kreme's birthday with your extra dozen for $1 with the purchase of any dozen by using #KrispyKremeBirthday and tagging @krispykreme on social.

Visit KrispyKreme.com for additional details.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® Doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

