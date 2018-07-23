Avanti Markets Announces an Innovative Retail Solution for Public and High-Theft Environments in the Micro Market and Vending Industries

RENTON, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Avanti Markets, a leader in the micro market industry, is launching an innovative line of secure, unattended, self-service retail markets through an exclusive agreement with New Age Pavilions LLC. Avanti Markets has formed a new Smart N Go TM Division to drive the product rollout. Jim Brinton, CEO of Avanti Markets, shares, “We are thrilled to be involved with New Age Pavilions on the Smart N Go line of products. The Smart N Go secured and intelligent micro market solutions address the demand for secure, unattended, self-service refreshments in public and highly-transient locations where micro markets are not appropriate due to concerns about theft, but the Operator wants to give their customer a much more expanded offering than traditional vending. The need for calorie and nutritional disclosure is no longer required since the customer can read labeling before making a purchase.”

Until now, for security concerns, traditional vending machines or attended retail have been the primary refreshment option for public and semi-public environments like universities, airports, train stations, medical centers, stadiums, arenas, shared office space, and hotels. With Smart N Go, a broader array of products can be offered and are secured behind locked doors that are opened only through payment preauthorization with credit/debit card, fingerprint, mobile pay, or member card. Once a known customer has been validated or available credit has been verified, consumers in public locations can enjoy all the benefits of a self-service micro market: extensive product selection, 24/7 convenience, cutting-edge technology, and secure, easy shopping. Offering a variety of fresh salads and sandwiches to favorite drinks and snacks, the Smart N Go market makes getting a quick, healthy meal or treat easy!

This line has been tested and developed over the last 3+ years under the Smart Market brand. With over 100 locations up and running, the Smart Market concept is a proven success with operators and consumers alike. Ron Hay, CEO and Founder of New Age Pavilions explains, “We are experiencing enormous excitement among consumers who love the Smart Market and use it daily. Consumers are repeatedly complimenting the Smart Market and enjoy its convenient, quick and friendly way to shop.”

Smart N Go will feature two main product lines: 1) the SNG200, an intelligent micro market solution that captures consumer product selections real-time as items are removed from each display unit, and 2) the SNG100, an enhanced security micro market solution that works just like a traditional micro market—where customers scan item bar codes— accessing the products from behind a locked door. The Smart N Go line offers the benefit of the ‘touch and feel’ environment of open micro markets as you can pick up a product and read the label to determine if it is right for you, yet the products are secured. Both solutions are modular and can be configured to fit most spaces with access to electricity. The Smart N Go micro markets can be configured as compact single, stand-alone unit or a combination of beverage coolers, refrigerators, freezers and even fresh coffee to provide a full micro market solution.

Smart N Go will be led by Joel Berman, who joins Avanti Markets as President of the Smart N Go Division. Berman brings a wealth of go-to-market expertise from a range of companies (Microsoft, Amazon, Wonder Forge/Ravensburger, etc.) and industries (vending, gaming, technology, beverage, etc.). He created Seattle’s first healthy vending machine business, Snack Daddy Vending, in 2007.

The Smart N Go line will launch with a few select operators in late Q3 2018, in preparation for its broad national rollout in Q4 2018. To learn more about Smart N Go, please contact your Avanti Markets account representative or email info@smartngomarket.com.

