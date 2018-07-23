Özil receives mixed reactions after quitting Germany over Erdogan controversy

Footballer Mesut Özil has received mixed reactions from German lawmakers following his decision to quit the German football team after he came under fire for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

A photograph that pictured Özil, 29, presenting a signed football jersey to Erdogan saw some German politicians, media and fans raised concerns over his loyalty to Germany's squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

In a statement explaining his reasons for quitting, Özil, who was born in Germany to a family of Turkish origin, said: "I feel unwanted and think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten."

"In the eyes of [German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard] Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," he added.

Following Ozil's announcement that he was quitting, Wiebke Muhsal, deputy chairwoman for the AfD in the German state of Thuringia, tweeted: "That took him a long time."

"And of all things, Özil complains about disrespect!? So far I haven't been able to recognize a commitment to #Germany, nor respect for identification symbols like the German national anthem," Muhsal continued.

Other lawmakers spoke out in defense of Özil's decision to quit.

"It is a warning sign when a big German footballer like @MesutOzil1088 no longer feels wanted in his country because of #racism and does not feel represented by #DFB," German Justice Minister Katarina Barley tweeted.

In a commentary on the issue, senior sports reporter for Spiegel, Peter Ahrens, pointed out that the DFB's website says integration is seen as a "social responsibility" of the DFB. Maria Böhmer, the former integration commissioner of the Federal Government, is quoted on the site as saying: "With its great commitment, the DFB makes a valuable contribution. Mesut Özil and Jerome Boateng are bridge builders and important role models for migrants."

"[It is] a signal that will also register with academy players from migrant families: Do the DFB really want us to play for Germany? Whether talented players will naturally choose Germany will probably be discussed differently among families after the way Özil's experience was handled," Ahrens wrote.

Turkey praises Özil

Turkish MPs commended Özil's move, with one senior minister calling it "a goal against the virus of fascism."

"I congratulate Mesut Özil who by leaving the national team has scored the most beautiful goal against the virus of fascism," Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul posted on Twitter, along with the photo that sparked the controversy.

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu also tweeted the photo, writing: "We sincerely support the honorable stance that our brother Mesut Özil has taken."

In a tweet posted before Özil's decision to leave the national side was made public, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the footballer's defense of the meeting was "a pity for those who claim to be tolerant and multiculturalist!"