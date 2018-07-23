From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

ATLANTA (AP) — When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie.

Hamrick's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra by AMC, the company that produces the critically acclaimed television series. The show features a group of people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse. It's based on graphic novels.

The 68-year-old Hamrick proudly acknowledges she's one of the original "walker stalkers" — extreme fans who hang out by the show's set.

Before making it onto the television series, Hamrick worked as a walker for a tour company in Haralson that brings "The Walking Dead" to life for fans. She's held onto that job as well.