Number of new immigrants passing Taiwan's tour guide test doubles this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After Taiwan's Ministry of Examination made significant changes on tour guide and tour group leader license exams, there has been exponential growth in the number of new immigrants passing the exams this year.

Starting from 2018, the rules for the tour guides have been changed, which include cutting questions from 80 to 50 for each subject, and requiring only foreign language written and oral tests if the applicants have obtained either a tour guide or a tour group leader license for one language, and are seeking the same license for the other languages.

Huang Ching- chang (黃慶章), director of examination at the Ministry of Examination, said that the changes have been made for the new immigrants from Southeast Asia nations, after the ministry received complaints that the questions of the exams are way too difficult for foreigners. The ministry wanted the questions to be made shorter and easier for foreigners to understand, UDN reported.

The number of new immigrants passing the exams to receive tour guide and tour group leader licenses in languages of partner countries under the new southbound policy, has increased significantly compard to the same period last year.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Examination, 44 people obtained the Vietnamese-language tour guide license this year, compared to 19 last year, while 17 people obtained the Thai-language tour guide license, up from 6 last year. In the same exam for the Indonesian-language, 13 people were admitted this year, up from 9 of last year, while for Malaysian-language guides there have been 3 people admitted this year, with only 1 person admitted last year.

On the issue of whether the exam questions might be further simplified for participants, Huang said there will be discussions held to consider possible future changes.