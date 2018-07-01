Olympians, politicians endorse Taiwan athletes before Gay Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With this year's Gay Games fast approaching, Taiwanese politician Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) enthusiastically expressed his support of the Chinese Taipei delegation of athletes at a press conference July 23.

This year's Games will be held in Paris August 4 - 28. Precisely 25 competitors from the Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) team were invited to attend this year's games.

The Taiwan team will compete in the inline skating, table tennis, and swimming events. One-third of the team is made up of national athletes, according to Yahoo.

Several Taiwanese Olympians as well as politician Huang Kuo-chang and many others showed up to voice their support for the Taiwan team at the Gay Games. The Taiwan LGBT Sport Association proudly unveiled their slogan, "Taiwan comes out!" (台灣站出來).

Famous civil rights activist Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) is confident that this year's Games will be a good stage to press the issue of which name Taiwan will compete under at future international events (Team Taiwan vs. Chinese Taipei). Chi was quoted as saying "Homosexuals will bravely take care of whatever the government won't!" ("政府做不到的事，同志願意勇敢嘗試!").