Beijing braces for veteran protests ahead of Armed Forces Day, CCP Summer Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following two incidents involving large scale veterans’ protests this summer in China, authorities in Beijing are reportedly preparing for possible unrest across the country ahead of Army Day on August 1.

Armed Forces Day in China commemorates the founding of the People’s Liberation Army under the Chinese Communist Party on 1927, with next week’s event marking 91 years for the PLA.



However, veterans’ affairs in China recently have been a cause for alarm among many of the country’s leaders. Two recent large scale protests this summer reportedly have some in the party worried about the possibility of renewed unrest corresponding with the national holiday honoring the military.

In Henan province in early June, a protest of over a thousand was sparked after the Ministry of Veteran Affairs reportedly mistreated the wife of a former military officer, arresting her after she filed complaints regarding the ministry’s treatment of her husband.



A second and much larger protest erupted less than a month later in Jiangsu, after a veteran petitioning for his benefits was beaten by gangsters said to have been hired by Zhenjiang city officials. The outcry following the incident led to a temporary lockdown of the entire city.

In both cases, veterans were reportedly angry after being denied the retirement benefits that were originally promised.

The government has been reportedly denying pensions and healthcare assistance to some veterans, while others were promised new homes following their service in the military in agreements which the government has yet to honor.



There are also reports that veterans from the countryside, with poorer backgrounds suffer from discrimination at the recently established Ministry of Veteran Affairs when they apply for assistance with job placements or submit applications for other benefits.



In both instances this year, the protests were reportedly dispersed by the state offering money to the individual protesters, along with huge numbers of state security forces putting the areas on lockdown.

Liberty Times reports that the Ministry of Veteran’s Affairs and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission issued a joint statement calling for local governments around the country to implement policies favorable to local veterans and to emphasize the government’s respect for veterans, in an effort to hopefully dissuade veteran groups from calling for mass protests.



Armed Forces Day also occurs every year just before the start of the secretive Beidaihe (北戴河) meeting, known as the "Summer Summit" held in the resort town of Hebei Province. The Beidaihe meeting brings together past and present CCP leaders along with top scholars and strategists to discuss the future direction of national policies.



This year’s summit is certain to have plenty to discuss, including the U.S.-China trade conflict, and the recent rabies vaccine scandal that made headlines late last week. As discussion swirls around possible shifts in the top ranks of the CCP, a series of large nationwide veterans’ protests would be the last thing that the CCP needs.



Observers suggest that there is a high likelihood that this year’s Beidaihe Summit will be much more consequential than in the past, with a looming financial crisis adding to the unease and possibly stimulating factionalism among Chinese leaders.