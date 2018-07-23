Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd test scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at the end of second cricket test between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Sinhalese Sports Club:

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 338 South Africa 1st innings: 124 Sri Lanka 2nd innings: 275-5 dec. South Africa, 2nd innings

(Overnight 139-5)

Dean Elgar lbw b Perera 37

Aiden Markram lbw b Herath 14

Theunis De Bruyn b Herath 101

Hashim Amla b Herath 6

Francois du Plessis c Mathews b Dananjaya 7

Keshav Maharaj lbw b Dananjaya 0

Temba Bavuma c Dickwella b Herath 63

Quinton De Kock lbw b Herath 8

Kagiso Rabada c Mathews b Perera 18

Dale Steyn c Gunathilaka b Herath 6

Lungi Ngidi not out 4

Extras: (b16, lb5, w1, nb4) 26

TOTAL: (all out) 290

Overs: 86.5. Batting time: 326 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-80, 3-100, 4-113, 5-113, 6-236, 7-246, 8-280, 9-280, 10-290.

Bowling: Rangana Herath 32.5-5-98-6, Dilruwan Perera 30-4-90-2 (3nb), Akila Dananjaya 19-2-61-2 (1nb), Suranga Lakmal 2-0-8-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-5-0 (1w), Danushka Gunathilaka 1-0-1-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Result: Sri Lanka by 199 runs

Man of the Match: Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka

Player of the Series: Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England and Rod Tucker, Australia

Third Umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies