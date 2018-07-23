  1. Home
Pakistan party: Jailed ex-PM needs to be taken to hospital

By  Associated Press
2018/07/23 16:18

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The political party of Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has asked authorities to urgently move him to a hospital, saying his health has deteriorated.

Monday's comment by Pervaiz Rashid, spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League, came as doctors were due to examine Sharif, who has a history of heart disease.

Sharif underwent an open-heart surgery at a hospital in London in 2016.

He has been held at a jail in the city of Rawalpindi since July 13, when he returned from London to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges.

Rashid says the party isn't "seeking any concession" for Sharif but that he has a right to be treated by his doctor.

Tensions and violence have escalated in Pakistan ahead of parliamentary elections on Wednesday.