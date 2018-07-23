Trump works for the American people, strives to give them jobs: Terry Gou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn (鴻海) Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) said that U.S. President Donald Trump in his eyes, is a president who works for the American people and strives to give them jobs, during an interview with Phoenix Television.

When asked what kind of person Trump is, Gou said that he does not look at it from a political view, and thinks Trump is working for the American people and helping people in the American midwest find work.

Gou said that many politicians of the past made promises to get into power, which were left unfulfilled, and that Trump is a different type of politician.

On June 28, Gou,Trump, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and House Speaker Paul Ryan broke ground on a giant new electronics factory in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, U.S. The factory will produce LCD screens for a range of purposes and will provide 13,000 jobs to the area.



Walker, left, breaking ground with Trump, center, and Gou. (Associated Press image)

During the press conference in Wisconsin, Trump called Gou "my friend" and "one of the greatest businessmen in the world."

Foxconn is investing heavily in the U.S., with the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer saying it is looking to partner with Californian startups and build an innovation center in Wisconsin in recent weeks.