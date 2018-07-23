80% of Taiwan's new job seekers find writing resumes difficult: survey

Taipei, July 23 (CNA) Resumes provide companies with their first impression of job seekers, but many recent graduates looking for their first job find it difficult to write an appealing resume.

A survey released Monday by online job broker Yes123 indicates that up to 80 percent of newcomers to the workforce think writing resumes is very difficult.

The main reasons were identified as inability to write a self introduction (77.4 percent), lack of professional skills (72 percent), poor foreign language skills (69.9 percent) and lack of practice (50.3 percent).

In terms of writing a self introduction, first-time job seekers found discussing their character most problematic (71.2 percent), while 54.3 percent had difficulty packaging themselves.

When it comes to selecting photos to use on resumes, the study found that 50.8 percent of new applicants choose graduation photos, 27.1 percent preferred headshots and 18.8 percent used life photos. However, 3.3 percent expressed a desire to not include a photo.

For the photo selection, Yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin said job applicants should use headshots and wear formal attire. Such images give employers a "workplace snapshot" while graduation photos make employers see applicants as students.

The survey was conducted by Yes123 from July 5-17. An online questionnaire was sent to members who will graduate or leave the military this year.

A total of 1,290 valid questionnaires were received, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.73 percentage points. (By Chiu Po-Sheng and Ting Hou) Enditem/AW