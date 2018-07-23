With governor's race, Georgia auditions as 2020 swing state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is trying to prove it can be a presidential battleground alongside states like Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania, and the next test is a high-profile governor's race.

The gubernatorial contest will come into greater focus Tuesday when Republicans choose between Brian Kemp and Casey Cagle. Kemp is endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Cagle is backed by the incumbent GOP governor.

Whoever emerges as the victor will take on Democrat Stacey Abrams in her bid to become the first African-American woman elected governor in the U.S.

That potential for history has already put the national political spotlight on Georgia. But the themes that will likely dominate the general election campaign, including immigration and race, will determine whether Democrats can become competitive in the Deep South after years of stinging defeats.