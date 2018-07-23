The Latest: Iranian state media say Trump's tweet 'passive'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on escalating rhetoric between Washington and Tehran (all times local):

2:30 a.m.

Iran's state-owned news agency has dismissed President Donald Trump's warning tweet, issued all in capital letters, to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, describing it as a "passive reaction" to Rouhani's remarks.

The IRNA news agency, a government mouthpiece, also said on Monday that Trump's Twitter missive was only mimicking and copying Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who had in the past warned the West to "never threat an Iranian."

Rouhani had said Sunday that "American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars."

Trump responded early Monday with a tweet that warned: "NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

12:40 a.m.

Trump earlier this year pulled the United States out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.