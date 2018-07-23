Electricity and gas supply, financial services are highest paying sectors in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The electricity and gas supply sector is Taiwan's highest paying sector, with employees taking home an average of NT$90,455 (US$2,950) per month, according to statistics from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (行政院主計總處), reported CNA.

The financial services industry came in second with an average monthly earnings of NT$86,000 and the IT industry ranked third, with NT$60,902.

Other lucrative sectors include health care services (NT$60,568), professional science and technology services (NT$59,926), and the mining and stone industry (NT$56,302).

The monthly earnings figure is comprised of the standard wage, end of year bonus, overtime pay and other irregular payments.

Deputy head of the National Census and Statistics Department, Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) told CNA that different industries have different pay levels and structures, with some having particularly good bonuses, like in financial services.

In 2017, Taiwan's average wage grew by 2.45 percent when compared to the previous year to total NT$49,989.