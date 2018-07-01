Taiwan invited to join US National Guard exercise for third time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the third year in a row members of the Taiwan military have been asked to join in an annual National Guard training summit.

Taiwan has been invited to the National Guard summit to exchange ideas with officers in charge of recruitment, training, and management.

The U.S. has also promised to help Taiwan attain official member status of the National Guard organization and Taiwan representatives are hopeful of a positive outcome this year. The National Guard is a reserve unit of the US Armed Forces.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command suggested in 2017 that Taiwan troops be more included in training exchange and observations, particularly regarding disaster relief drills, with representatives of each state. Taiwan had exchanges with Hawaii's reserve military force, including a joint disaster relief drill, and the exchanges will expand this year to Nevada's reserve force. according to LTN.

The summit will be well attended by high ranking American military officials and representatives from ally nations.