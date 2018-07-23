In Pakistan's elections, minorities face daunting challenge

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's minorities are looking for better representation and a voice that will speak up for them in an increasingly intolerant atmosphere in this Muslim-majority nation ahead of parliamentary elections this week.

It's an uphill struggle for the country's Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadis and others.

Minority religions make up just 4 percent of Pakistan's 200 million people; Shiites account for about 15 to 20 percent of the Muslim population.

Pakistan's complicated electoral system allots minorities and women a certain number of "reserved" seats, based on their parties' gains.

But rather than going that route, many members of the minorities have instead opted to run as independent candidates, without affiliation to any political party.

The minorities' major concern has been a plethora of radical religious that have fielded their candidates for the polls.