Vietnam flooding kills 20, leaves over a dozen missing

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Flooding triggered by a tropical storm has killed at least 20 people and left over a dozen missing in northern Vietnam.

The Tuoi Tre newspaper reported that 10 people drowned in floods caused by heavy rain in Yen Bai province after Tropical Storm Son Tinh hit the country's northern region last week.

In Thanh Hoa province, a flash flood swept through a small village in Lang Chanh district and carried away a dozen stilt houses on Thursday.

Nguyen Xuan Hong, chairman of Lang Chanh district, said the floods took away a family of four as they were sleeping.

Casualties were also reported in Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Hoa Binh and Son La provinces, where heavy rain caused landsides and cut off roads.