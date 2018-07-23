Deadly LA market shooting started with domestic feud

A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles and notes grows on the sidewalk outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 201
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman says her cousin's violent rampage through Los Angeles, which killed a supermarket employee, started when he shot their grandmother in a domestic dispute.
Twenty-eight-year-old Gene Evin Atkins was booked on suspicion of murder Sunday — a day after police say he wounded his grandmother and led them on a chase that ended with a gunfight and standoff at a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake neighborhood.
A store worker, 27-year-old Melyda Corado, was killed.
Atkins' cousin, Charlene Egland, says that for weeks Atkins had argued with his grandmother, who was tired of Atkins' girlfriend staying at their home.
On Saturday, police say Atkins shot his grandmother several times — grazing his girlfriend — and drove off in what became a bullet-punctuated chase and hostage standoff before he surrendered.