This Week: Home sales, Amazon results, 2Q GDP

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

EYE ON HOUSING

Economists expect that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes edged higher in June.

They project that homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.47 million last month. The pace of sales declined in April and May as fewer homes were listed for sale. The number of homes on the market has dropped 6.1 percent over the past year to 1.85 million. The National Association of Realtors issues its latest tally of home sales Monday.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

Jan. 5.38

Feb. 5.54

March 5.6

April 5.45

May 5.43

June (est.) 5.47

Source: FactSet

DELIVERING RESULTS

Amazon.com delivers its latest quarterly snapshot Thursday.

Wall Street predicts the online retail giant will report that its earnings and revenue increased in the second quarter versus a year earlier. Amazon.com's first-quarter earnings more than doubled from a year earlier, fueled by the growth of online shopping and the cloud-computing service it provides to businesses and government agencies.

REBOUND IN STORE?

U.S. economic growth slowed to 2 percent in the first quarter, the worst showing in a year.

But a batch of recent economic reports, including on consumer spending, have looked strong. That's why economists project that the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.8 percent in the April-June quarter. The Commerce Department delivers its first estimate of second-quarter GDP Friday.

GDP, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by quarter:

Q1 2017: 1.2

Q2 2017: 3.1

Q3 2017: 3.2

Q4 2017: 2.9

Q1 2018: 2.0

Q2 2018 (est.): 3.8

Source: FactSet