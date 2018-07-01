Taiwan's last whaler, 90-year-old Chang Yu-chen, dies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The last living participant of Taiwan's once prosperous whaling industry in the Hengchun Peninsula of Pingtung, 90-year-old Chang Yu-chen (張玉振), has passed away.

Taiwan got into the whaling business in 1913 under Japanese rule and influence, most notably along the south coast of Kenting. After a regime change in 1945, the primary whale processing plant was moved further south to the Banana Coast.

During that time Chang was a deep sea fisherman, his work bringing him to five different continents and through seven oceans. At 26 he was recruited into the Banana Coast whaling operation and was trained by some of the first whalers in Taiwan. Chang took his profession seriously and quickly excelled from crew member to ship assistant.

In 1958 Chang's crew caught a large, rare whale, attracting prestigious visitors to witness and sample their success. Chiang Kai-shek and his son Chiang Ching-kuo, avid whale meat eaters, traveled south to sample for themselves. Attention from the nation's leader as well as various Pingtung officials earned Chang the title of the "the last great whaler," according to LTN.

Chang's whaling career lasted around 15 years. Peak whaling season is short-lived, from January to March, and outside pressure influenced Taiwan's industry to shut down.

Chang could not stay away from the sea however and remained in the fishing industry. In 1985 he even became the Director of the Hengchun County Fisheries office. His sons also worked in the fisheries profession.