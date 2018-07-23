  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former US Secretary of Defense to meet senior Taiwan officials, give keynote address

Ash Carter to meet senior Taiwan officials and give keynote address at Ketagalan Forum: 2018 Asia Pacific Security Dialogue during 2-day trip

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/23 11:54

Ash Carter during NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium on Oct. 26, 2016. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Ash Carter will meet senior Taiwan officials and give a keynote address at the Ketagalan Forum: 2018 Asia Pacific Security Dialogue during a two-day visit on July 23-24, announced Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) today.

Carter will speak about Taiwan-U.S. relations, regional trade and economic relations, and the current state of the Asia Pacific during the forum and is expected to speak with the Taiwan government about similar themes.

Ash Carter was the U.S. Secretary of Defense between February 2015 and January 2017 and was previously Deputy Secretary of Defense between October 2011 and December 2013.

Carter has visited Taiwan numerous times, demonstrated full support for Taiwan and spoken about the friendship between Taiwan and the U.S., said MOFA.

 Carter is currently the Belfer Professor of Technology and Global Affairs and Director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is also involved with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as an innovation fellow.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Ketagalan foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan cross-party delegation visits US House of Representatives leaders
2018/07/16 16:24
Taiwanese academic believes Taiwan should plan for US withdrawal from first island chain
2018/07/16 11:57
Senior US EPA official visits Taiwan to promote joint program
2018/07/12 09:59
Taiwan mulling over purchase of US M1A2 battle tanks 
2018/07/09 10:37
I will always be biggest fan of US-Taiwan relationship: AIT Director Moy
2018/07/06 17:29