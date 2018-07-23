Former US Secretary of Defense to meet senior Taiwan officials, give keynote address

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Ash Carter will meet senior Taiwan officials and give a keynote address at the Ketagalan Forum: 2018 Asia Pacific Security Dialogue during a two-day visit on July 23-24, announced Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) today.

Carter will speak about Taiwan-U.S. relations, regional trade and economic relations, and the current state of the Asia Pacific during the forum and is expected to speak with the Taiwan government about similar themes.

Ash Carter was the U.S. Secretary of Defense between February 2015 and January 2017 and was previously Deputy Secretary of Defense between October 2011 and December 2013.

Carter has visited Taiwan numerous times, demonstrated full support for Taiwan and spoken about the friendship between Taiwan and the U.S., said MOFA.

Carter is currently the Belfer Professor of Technology and Global Affairs and Director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is also involved with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as an innovation fellow.