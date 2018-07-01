  1. Home
Hongkongers have longest life expectancy in the world: report

Taiwan average life expectancy 83.4 for women, 76.8 for men

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/23 10:34

(Image from Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare released the "2017 global life expectancy report" on July 20, and the results show that both men and women in Hong Kong have the longest life expectancy in the world.

According to the report, the average life expectancy of Hong Kong women is 87.66 and for men is 81.7. After Hong Kong women, Swiss men and Japanese women tie for the second longest life expectancy in the world, according to CNA. 

Japanese women had the world's longest life expectancy from 1985 to 2011 until the 311 tsunami took a toll in 2011. Hong Kong the surpassed Japan in old age.

Swiss men have a life expectancy of 81.5 followed by Japanese men with a life expectancy of 81.09. The report also mentioned that in 2015, the life expectancy of Chinese men was 73.64 and for women was 79.43.

According to the Taiwan Ministry of the Interior, the average life expectancy on the island is 80, 76.8 for men and 83.4 for women. 
