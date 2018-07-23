Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|011
|020—4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|04x—5
|10
|1
Cashner, Fry (6), Givens (7), Brach (8), Scott (8) and Joseph; J.Happ, Biagini (6), Petricka (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Axford 4-1. L_Scott 1-2. Sv_Clippard (7). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (12). Toronto, Grichuk (13), Solarte (17).
___
|Boston
|020
|400
|300—9
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Sale, Workman (7), Kelly (8), Thornburg (9) and Leon; Hardy, VerHagen (4), Stumpf (7), Coleman (7), Farmer (9) and McCann. W_Sale 11-4. L_Hardy 3-3. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (7). Detroit, Candelario (14).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|010—3
|3
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|30x—5
|4
|0
Odorizzi, Duke (7), Hildenberger (7), Busenitz (8) and Garver; Keller, Hill (8), W.Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Keller 3-4. L_Duke 3-4. Sv_W.Peralta (4). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (12). Kansas City, Butera (2).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Texas
|001
|010
|03x—5
|7
|1
Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (8) and Gomes; Gallardo, Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Gearrin (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Gallardo 4-1. L_Clevinger 7-6. HRs_Texas, Rua (6), Odor (7).
___
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
|Seattle
|500
|000
|03x—8
|7
|2
Lopez, Avilan (6), J.Gomez (7), Volstad (8), Santiago (8) and K.Smith; Gonzales, Pazos (7), Nicasio (7), Colome (8), Vincent (9) and Zunino. W_Gonzales 11-5. L_Lopez 4-8. HRs_Chicago, Anderson (14). Seattle, Healy 2 (20).
___
|Houston
|010
|000
|220—
|5
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|022
|101
|71x—14
|15
|1
McCullers, Perez (5), Peacock (6), Harris (7), Devenski (7), J.Smith (7), J.Davis (8) and Federowicz; Heaney, Bedrosian (7), J.Anderson (7), Johnson (8), McGuire (8) and Briceno. W_Heaney 6-6. L_McCullers 10-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (20), Calhoun (10), Trout (26), Kinsler (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|040
|000
|000—4
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|005—6
|7
|2
Richards, Ziegler (7), Barraclough (9) and Holaday; Archer, Stanek (7), Kolarek (8) and Moore. W_Kolarek 1-0. L_Barraclough 0-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Robertson (8).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|310
|0—5
|9
|1
|Oakland
|200
|101
|010
|1—6
|8
|0
Cueto, Melancon (8), Black (9), Blach (10) and Hundley; Manaea, Pagan (7), Trivino (7), Petit (8), Familia (9) and Lucroy, Phegley. W_Familia 5-4. L_Blach 6-6. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (10). Oakland, Olson 2 (21), Davis 2 (23).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|301
|003
|003—10
|15
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|000—
|2
|6
|1
Ross, Strahm (6), Stammen (8), Brewer (9) and Hedges; Pivetta, Ramos (6), Leiter Jr. (8) and Andrew Knapp. W_Ross 6-8. L_Pivetta 6-8. HRs_San Diego, Myers (9). Philadelphia, Hoskins (16).
___
|Pittsburgh
|240
|201
|000—9
|15
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|0
Nova, Feliz (7), Glasnow (9) and E.Diaz; Harvey, Stephens (4), Brice (8), Crockett (9) and Barnhart, Casali. W_Nova 6-6. L_Harvey 5-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (15), Dickerson (11), Rodriguez (5), Polanco (17).
___
|Atlanta
|010
|100
|000—2
|14
|1
|Washington
|300
|001
|11x—6
|15
|0
Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (6), Carle (6), Jackson (7), Winkler (8) and Flowers; Scherzer, Grace (7), Madson (7), Solis (8), K.Herrera (8) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 13-5. L_Foltynewicz 7-6. Sv_K.Herrera (15). HRs_Washington, Harper (24).
___
|Los Angeles
|051
|050
|000—11
|15
|2
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|000—
|2
|6
|1
A.Wood, Ferguson (7) and A.Barnes; Suter, T.Williams (4), J.Barnes (5), Jennings (6), H.Perez (7), Kratz (9) and Pina. W_A.Wood 6-5. L_Suter 8-7. Sv_Ferguson (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Kemp 2 (17).
___
|St. Louis
|100
|100
|000—2
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|201
|13x—7
|12
|0
Mikolas, Mayers (6), Cecil (8), Brebbia (8) and Molina; Quintana, Chavez (8), R.Rosario (9) and Contreras. W_Quintana 9-6. L_Mayers 2-1. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (19).
___
|Colorado
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|Arizona
|100
|203
|00x—6
|7
|0
Senzatela, Rusin (6), Almonte (6), B.Shaw (8) and T.Murphy; Greinke, Chafin (9), Bracho (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 11-5. L_Senzatela 3-3. HRs_Colorado, Desmond (19).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|40x—5
|8
|1
Perdomo, Maton (7), Hughes (8) and Ellis; Velasquez, Neshek (8), Morgan (9), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 6-8. L_Perdomo 1-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (16), Herrera (17).