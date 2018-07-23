  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/23 09:01
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 011 020—4 9 0
Toronto 000 100 04x—5 10 1

Cashner, Fry (6), Givens (7), Brach (8), Scott (8) and Joseph; J.Happ, Biagini (6), Petricka (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Axford 4-1. L_Scott 1-2. Sv_Clippard (7). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (12). Toronto, Grichuk (13), Solarte (17).

___

Boston 020 400 300—9 9 1
Detroit 000 000 100—1 5 0

Sale, Workman (7), Kelly (8), Thornburg (9) and Leon; Hardy, VerHagen (4), Stumpf (7), Coleman (7), Farmer (9) and McCann. W_Sale 11-4. L_Hardy 3-3. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (7). Detroit, Candelario (14).

___

Minnesota 000 200 010—3 3 1
Kansas City 000 020 30x—5 4 0

Odorizzi, Duke (7), Hildenberger (7), Busenitz (8) and Garver; Keller, Hill (8), W.Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Keller 3-4. L_Duke 3-4. Sv_W.Peralta (4). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (12). Kansas City, Butera (2).

___

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 5 0
Texas 001 010 03x—5 7 1

Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (8) and Gomes; Gallardo, Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Gearrin (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Gallardo 4-1. L_Clevinger 7-6. HRs_Texas, Rua (6), Odor (7).

___

Chicago 000 002 000—2 5 0
Seattle 500 000 03x—8 7 2

Lopez, Avilan (6), J.Gomez (7), Volstad (8), Santiago (8) and K.Smith; Gonzales, Pazos (7), Nicasio (7), Colome (8), Vincent (9) and Zunino. W_Gonzales 11-5. L_Lopez 4-8. HRs_Chicago, Anderson (14). Seattle, Healy 2 (20).

___

Houston 010 000 220— 5 9 0
Los Angeles 022 101 71x—14 15 1

McCullers, Perez (5), Peacock (6), Harris (7), Devenski (7), J.Smith (7), J.Davis (8) and Federowicz; Heaney, Bedrosian (7), J.Anderson (7), Johnson (8), McGuire (8) and Briceno. W_Heaney 6-6. L_McCullers 10-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (20), Calhoun (10), Trout (26), Kinsler (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 040 000 000—4 9 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 005—6 7 2

Richards, Ziegler (7), Barraclough (9) and Holaday; Archer, Stanek (7), Kolarek (8) and Moore. W_Kolarek 1-0. L_Barraclough 0-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Robertson (8).

___

San Francisco 000 010 310 0—5 9 1
Oakland 200 101 010 1—6 8 0
(10 innings)

Cueto, Melancon (8), Black (9), Blach (10) and Hundley; Manaea, Pagan (7), Trivino (7), Petit (8), Familia (9) and Lucroy, Phegley. W_Familia 5-4. L_Blach 6-6. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (10). Oakland, Olson 2 (21), Davis 2 (23).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 301 003 003—10 15 1
Philadelphia 100 010 000— 2 6 1

Ross, Strahm (6), Stammen (8), Brewer (9) and Hedges; Pivetta, Ramos (6), Leiter Jr. (8) and Andrew Knapp. W_Ross 6-8. L_Pivetta 6-8. HRs_San Diego, Myers (9). Philadelphia, Hoskins (16).

___

Pittsburgh 240 201 000—9 15 0
Cincinnati 000 000 200—2 6 0

Nova, Feliz (7), Glasnow (9) and E.Diaz; Harvey, Stephens (4), Brice (8), Crockett (9) and Barnhart, Casali. W_Nova 6-6. L_Harvey 5-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (15), Dickerson (11), Rodriguez (5), Polanco (17).

___

Atlanta 010 100 000—2 14 1
Washington 300 001 11x—6 15 0

Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (6), Carle (6), Jackson (7), Winkler (8) and Flowers; Scherzer, Grace (7), Madson (7), Solis (8), K.Herrera (8) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 13-5. L_Foltynewicz 7-6. Sv_K.Herrera (15). HRs_Washington, Harper (24).

___

Los Angeles 051 050 000—11 15 2
Milwaukee 200 000 000— 2 6 1

A.Wood, Ferguson (7) and A.Barnes; Suter, T.Williams (4), J.Barnes (5), Jennings (6), H.Perez (7), Kratz (9) and Pina. W_A.Wood 6-5. L_Suter 8-7. Sv_Ferguson (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Kemp 2 (17).

___

St. Louis 100 100 000—2 8 1
Chicago 000 201 13x—7 12 0

Mikolas, Mayers (6), Cecil (8), Brebbia (8) and Molina; Quintana, Chavez (8), R.Rosario (9) and Contreras. W_Quintana 9-6. L_Mayers 2-1. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (19).

___

Colorado 000 010 000—1 3 1
Arizona 100 203 00x—6 7 0

Senzatela, Rusin (6), Almonte (6), B.Shaw (8) and T.Murphy; Greinke, Chafin (9), Bracho (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 11-5. L_Senzatela 3-3. HRs_Colorado, Desmond (19).

___

San Diego 000 000 000—0 2 0
Philadelphia 000 100 40x—5 8 1

Perdomo, Maton (7), Hughes (8) and Ellis; Velasquez, Neshek (8), Morgan (9), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 6-8. L_Perdomo 1-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (16), Herrera (17).