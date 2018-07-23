  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/23 08:05
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 15 9 .625
Washington 14 10 .583 1
Connecticut 13 12 .520
Chicago 8 17 .320
New York 7 17 .292 8
Indiana 3 22 .120 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 7 .720
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 3
Phoenix 15 10 .600 3
Minnesota 14 10 .583
Dallas 14 11 .560 4
Las Vegas 12 13 .480 6

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 95, New York 78

Minnesota 80, Phoenix 75

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 87, Seattle 74

Connecticut 92, Dallas 75

Los Angeles 93, Chicago 76

Las Vegas 88, Indiana 74

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<