GlobalPlatform Expands Annual Seminar in China

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2018--Following the success of its 2017 event, GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital services and devices, will return to China for a second year with an expanded scope. On 19 September 2018, the ‘ Security in our Connected World’ seminar will focus on Secure Element (SE) and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technologies and the Device Trust Architecture (DTA) framework, and in particular their real-world IoT technical and business use cases.

The agenda will bring together the foremost SE and TEE subject matter experts from organizations such as Alibaba, Baidu, Gemalto, Huawei, Infineon, and Tencent. These industry leaders will showcase state-of-the-art device and cloud security and solutions that address today’s threat landscape across the following key use cases and more:

- IoT (consumer, industrial and enterprise)

- Premium content protection & digital rights management (DRM)

- Blockchain and fiat currency

- Convergence of SIM and eSIM

- Certification

- Lessons learned from live projects

The event will also feature real world best practice and methodologies in line with regional requirements including IFAA, ICA and ICFNR, and explore China’s significant role in driving the adoption of GlobalPlatform’s core specifications.

“Security, privacy and trust need to be approached holistically, and from the start of projects,” comments Kevin Gillick, GlobalPlatform Executive Director. “To do this effectively, device manufacturers, service providers and cloud platform providers need to be able to choose the proper level of security to fit their use cases. As GlobalPlatform secure components can be used separately or combined to address these different requirements, we needed to expand the scope of our annual event.

“Last year’s event was bigger and better than ever before, with more than 200 delegates from 85 companies and 13 different countries’. Our expansive and growing member base in China and the Asian region is committed to building an ecosystem where digital services and devices can be trusted and managed securely, so we are hugely excited to see the innovations that will be brought forward under this expanded scope.”

GlobalPlatform and its 100+ members develop standards that support security, privacy and trust for connected devices and services. The event will bring together service providers (including financial institutions, remote content distributors and companies working to develop enterprise solutions), platform providers, software vendors, device manufacturers and mobile network operators from across the globe.

GlobalPlatform would like to thank its sponsors, Gemalto, Huawei, Infineon and Trustkernel.

See the full agenda online: https://globalplatform.org/seminar/annual-seminar/.

Notes to editors:

About GlobalPlatform

GlobalPlatform is a non-profit industry association driven by over 100 member companies. Members share a common goal to develop GlobalPlatform’s specifications, which are today highly regarded as the international standard for enabling digital services and devices to be trusted and securely managed throughout their lifecycle.

GlobalPlatform protects digital services by standardizing and certifying a security hardware/firmware combination, known as a secure component, which acts as an on-device trust anchor. This facilitates collaboration between service providers and device manufacturers, empowering them to ensure adequate security within all devices to protect against threats.

GlobalPlatform specifications also standardize the secure management of digital services and devices once deployed in the field. Altogether, GlobalPlatform enables convenient and secure digital service delivery to end users, while supporting privacy, regardless of market sector or device type. Devices secured by GlobalPlatform include smartphones, tablets, set top boxes, wearables, connected cars, other Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and smart cards.

The technology’s widespread global adoption delivers cost and time-to-market efficiencies to all.

GlobalPlatform’s legacy of successful technical specification development is thanks to two decades of energetic and effective industry collaboration. Members influence the organization’s output through participation in technical committees, working groups and strategic task forces. GlobalPlatform technology is developed in collaboration with numerous standards bodies and regional organizations across the world, to ensure continual relevance and timeliness. For more information visit www.globalplatform.org

