|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|81
|315
|80
|111
|.352
|Altuve Hou
|102
|400
|63
|131
|.328
|JMartinez Bos
|94
|360
|72
|116
|.322
|Segura Sea
|93
|383
|68
|123
|.321
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|MDuffy TB
|81
|315
|33
|99
|.314
|Rosario Min
|96
|388
|67
|120
|.309
|Simmons LAA
|89
|335
|47
|103
|.307
|Trout LAA
|100
|345
|73
|106
|.307
|Castellanos Det
|97
|388
|54
|118
|.304
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 81; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 68; KDavis, Oakland, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; Lindor, Cleveland, 63.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.