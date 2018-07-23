  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/23 08:09
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 81 315 80 111 .352
Altuve Hou 102 400 63 131 .328
JMartinez Bos 94 360 72 116 .322
Segura Sea 93 383 68 123 .321
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
MDuffy TB 81 315 33 99 .314
Rosario Min 96 388 67 120 .309
Simmons LAA 89 335 47 103 .307
Trout LAA 100 345 73 106 .307
Castellanos Det 97 388 54 118 .304
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 81; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 68; KDavis, Oakland, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; Lindor, Cleveland, 63.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.