BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Washington
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Connecticut
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Chicago
|8
|17
|.320
|7½
|New York
|7
|17
|.292
|8
|Indiana
|3
|21
|.125
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Los Angeles
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Phoenix
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|.583
|3½
|Dallas
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|Las Vegas
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
___
|Saturday's Games
Washington 95, New York 78
Minnesota 80, Phoenix 75
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 87, Seattle 74
Connecticut 92, Dallas 75
Los Angeles 93, Chicago 76
Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<