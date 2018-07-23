BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 81 315 80 111 .352 Altuve Hou 101 395 63 130 .329 JMartinez Bos 94 360 72 116 .322 Segura Sea 93 383 68 123 .321 MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315 MDuffy TB 81 315 33 99 .314 Rosario Min 96 388 67 120 .309 Simmons LAA 88 330 46 101 .306 Gurriel Hou 80 321 43 98 .305 Trout LAA 99 341 71 104 .305 Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 81; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; Lindor, Cleveland, 63.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.