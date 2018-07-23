Sevastova returns to win Bucharest Open final

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two years after being thrashed by Simona Halep in the Bucharest Open final, top-seeded Anastasija Sevastova returned to win the title in straight sets on Sunday.

Sevastova prevailed 7-6 (4), 6-2 on clay over fourth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia, who was playing in her second career WTA final, six years after losing her first.

Sevastova had 30 winners and 28 unforced errors as she won her third singles title.

"I played one of my best matches here," the Latvian said.

Sevastova failed to win a single game in the 2016 final against Halep. She advanced to Sunday's final when her semifinal opponent Polona Hercog retired hurt after Sevastova had won the first set.