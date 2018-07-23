  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/23 06:00
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 15 9 .625
Washington 14 10 .583 1
Connecticut 13 12 .520
Chicago 8 16 .333 7
New York 7 17 .292 8
Indiana 3 21 .125 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 7 .720
Phoenix 15 10 .600 3
Los Angeles 14 10 .583
Minnesota 14 10 .583
Dallas 14 11 .560 4
Las Vegas 11 13 .458

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 95, New York 78

Minnesota 80, Phoenix 75

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 92, Dallas 75

Atlanta 87, Seattle 74

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<