Lightning delays PGA Tour Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The fourth round of the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship has been delayed by lightning.

Competition at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club was stopped in the early afternoon to clear water that accumulated on the course following a morning of steady and sometimes-heavy rain. Thunder was heard in the area just after play resumed around 4:40 p.m. and the course was evacuated.

Inclement weather has plagued the tournament throughout the weekend. The second round was completed Saturday morning after being suspended by thunderstorms late Friday afternoon.

Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt were tied for the lead at 18-under par as they waited to start play.