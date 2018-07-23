High-polling rightist candidate joins Brazil president race

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro has formally announced his candidacy for Brazil's presidential election during a political convention in Rio de Janeiro. He is currently polling second after jailed ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who will likely be barred from running.

Thousands of supporters wearing Bolsonaro shirts showed up at the rally Sunday cheering, honking air horns, waving flags. Many mimicked guns with their fingers - a hand sign that the former military officer has made popular.

Bolsonaro told the crowd he will change the status quo if he wins the election. He spoke about helping the military police crack down on crime, liberalizing the economy and taking Brazil out of the Paris climate agreement.

The candidate has not nominated a vice president to run with him yet.