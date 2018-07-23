'Hamilton' creator announces arts fund for Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda is helping establish a multimillion-dollar fund to boost the arts in Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

The "Hamilton" playwright said Sunday during a visit to the island that he hopes the fund will grow to $15 million in upcoming years.

He said all funds from the upcoming "Hamilton" show that will be performed in Puerto Rico in January will be donated to the fund.

Cultural and artistic groups in Puerto Rico have been hit especially hard by the Category 4 storm, losing government and nonprofit support amid an 11-year recession.

The Flamboyan Foundation will manage the fund. At least five recipients have been announced, including a dance school and a theater company.