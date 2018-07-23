More than senior moments: Better dementia detection is urged

Anne Hunt looks to her husband, Bruce, to be reminded if she already added sugar or not to her dough in their home in Chicago on Friday, July 13, 2018
In this Friday, July 13, 2018, photo made with a slow shutter speed, Anne Hunt goes to measure ingredients before adding them to her dough while her h
Anne Hunt, who once ran a Chicago cooking school, mixes biscuit dough with her hands in her home in Chicago on Friday, July 13, 2018. At her daughter'
Anne Hunt poses for a portrait in her home in Chicago on Friday, July 13, 2018. Hunt said she had wanted to know the truth about her diagnosis. "Not t
Anne Hunt walks down a staircase to her home garden in Chicago on Friday, July 13, 2018. Hunt started gardening as a form of therapy since her Alzheim
Anne Hunt stands in her garden at her home in Chicago on Friday, July 13, 2018. Since Hunt's Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2016, she has started gardening
A 1979 photograph of Bruce, left, and Anne Hunt sits in a family clock in Chicago on Friday, July 13, 2018. With Anne diagnosed with Alzheimer's, they
CHICAGO (AP) — There's new guidance to help family doctors do a better job of diagnosing mental decline and dementia.
A panel of Alzheimer's disease experts on Sunday issued guidelines aiming to get help sooner for people whose minds are slipping, even if there's no cure.
Surveys and anecdotal reports show many people with symptoms don't get checked and some aren't told when a problem is found.
The panel says family physicians should do a thorough evaluation when concerning symptoms arise and share the diagnosis candidly.
The panel announced the guidelines at an Alzheimer's Association conference in Chicago.