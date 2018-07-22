Pakistan sweeps Zimbabwe 5-0 with 131-run win in 5th ODI

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Imam-ul-Haq smashed his third century of the series and Fakhar Zaman became the fastest batsman to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs as Pakistan swept Zimbabwe 5-0 with a 131-run win in the fifth one-day international on Sunday.

Imam hit 110 off 105 balls, and Zaman scored 85 off 83 to reach the 1,000 mark in only his 18th ODI, with Pakistan posting yet another strong total of 364-4 after choosing to bat.

Zaman broke the record of 21 matches which was shared by five cricketers, including his teammate Babar Azam, who made 106 off 76.

Zimbabwe's top-order batsmen finally found some sort of form and finished on 233-4. Ryan Murray, dropped twice, top scored with 47 off 70 and Peter Moor remained unbeaten on a 54-ball 44.

In a lopsided series, Pakistan won two matches by nine wickets and two by more than 200 runs before wrapping up the series on Sunday.