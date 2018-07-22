First-time job seekers gain work in 26 weeks on average: DGBAS

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) First-time job seekers in Taiwan usually take an average of 26 weeks to secure a job, according to data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Due to a lack of experience, first-time job hunters are likely to take longer to find a job than people who have worked before, said Pan Ning-hsin, deputy director of the DGBAS's census department.

In 2017, Pan said, people with work experience were taking 23.7 weeks to land a job, while first-time job seekers were taking 26 weeks on average.

Pan said analysis of the data over the past three years found that half a year is roughly the normal time it takes for first-time job seekers to gain employment.

During the graduation season between June and September every year, the unemployment rate usually spikes because new college graduates who have not yet landed a job or reported for work are categorized as unemployed, Pan said.

According to the DGBAS' definition, persons aged 15 and over who are not employed but are looking for work, are waiting for a decision from a potential employer, or are about to start work are classified as unemployed.