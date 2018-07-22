Man drowns in Sun Moon Lake

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The body of a man was recovered from Sun Moon Lake on Sunday, one day after a 37-year-old visitor to the scenic area was reported missing.

The body was found on the bed of the lake at depth of 4 meters, not far from the spot where the missing man was last seen, the Nantou County Fire Department said.

The search was launched by emergency crews on Saturday morning after friends of a 37-year-old man surnamed Chen reported that he had jumped into the water at Zhaowu Pier and had not resurfaced, according to Tsai

Pei-hsuan, a deputy brigade chief at the fire department.

Hours later, however, the search effort had to be suspended due to low visibility amid heavy rain in the lake area, Tsai said.

He said the search resumed Sunday morning, with a special diving squad from the National Fire Agency, local police, volunteer firefighters, and members of the Diving Rescue Association all joining the effort.

At 8:45 a.m., the body was found, Tsai said, adding that the case has been turned over to the local police.

Nantou police said the man obviously had ignored the signs that prohibit swimming in Sun Moon Lake and warn that there are no lifeguards on duty in the area.

The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration bans swimming, except during an annual cross-lake event, as well as other water activities such as fishing and jet skiing on the lake. The fines for violation of the rules range from NT$10,000 (US$327) to NT$50,000.