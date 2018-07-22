Gartner: 46% of organizations in N. America are offering ‘Summer Friday’ benefit this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—According to a survey by Gartner, Inc., 46% of organizations in North America will offer their employees "Summer Fridays" this year, a 30% increase from the number of organizations globally that had similar benefits back in 2012.

"Summer Fridays" are days given to employees by their employers to leave early or take the entire day off. Organizations that offer this type of benefit may have a competitive edge over organizations that don’t do that same when trying to retain their top talent, a Gartner news release dated July 19 said.

"Of course work is important, but so is a manageable work-life balance," said Brian Kropp, group vice president of the HR practice at Gartner. "When employees feel their employer cares about them and wants them to have a healthy work-life balance, they are often more loyal to their organization."

Low unemployment rates in the U.S. have spurred employers to create an attractive workplace, Gartner said.

There are companies that are concerned that offering Summer Fridays comes at a cost to productivity, the research and advisory company said. "However, most companies have told us that with this benefit in place, they've found employees work harder earlier in the week because they know they have to complete their work before Friday," said Kropp.

For some industries, Summer Fridays are just infeasible. Restaurants and convenient stores, for example, always need someone in the store.

"If this is the case for your organization, you need to create a corresponding benefit, like a summer bonus, for your employees," Kropp said. "The idea is that even if a summer schedule isn't operationally possible for them, at least employees feel they are getting some type of summer reward as well, which will help keep them engaged."

Gartner offered the findings based on a poll conducted in the second quarter of 2018 of more than 144 HR leaders in North America.